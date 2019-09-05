Why should not be treated with herbs, told the experts
Many of us are accustomed from childhood: hurt — put a plantain, coughed — drink tea with lime color. People in ancient times use decoctions of herbs, roots for the treatment of many diseases. But as it turned out, this method of treatment is not so harmless.
1. The use of herbs in treating diseases is only possible with scientifically proven effectiveness. Unfortunately, the majority of herbs collected in the field or purchased in the pharmacy do not pass clinical trials. In the end, taking a “proven” tool, you can run the illness.
2. Often we collect herbs in unfamiliar places without worrying about the ecological state of the area. But many plants are able to accumulate dangerous chemical compounds. As a result, instead of expected healing, you can get additional problems.
3. You should know that in addition to the use of plants often bring harm to the body. For example, in the recent increase in the popularity of such plants as Hemlock — as a remedy for cancer. But, moreover, that the efficiency of this plant is not proven, the use of Hemlock can lead to death.
4. Many herbs have a dual action. This fact should be taken into account in their admission. For example, the treatment of cough St. John’s wort with hypertensive patients, may result in a hypertensive crisis.
5. Herbs should be taken with caution. They have the ability to remove potassium from the body that can lead to heart disorder.
The use of herbs, extracts, extracts, is allowed only in the form of drugs, based on them, which were tested.