Why sleep next to the cat is
The doctor called for “keep your distance” in dealing with a home cat and not allow Pets to sleep beside him.
Doctor Sergey Agapkin reminded that Pets carry a lot of dangerous infections.
“Favorite Pets actually are carriers of worm infestation, ringworm, chlamydia. And other dangerous diseases — toxoplasmosis, salmonellosis, tuberculosis, tularemia,” — said the doctor.
In addition, many cats are recognized as carriers of a widespread intracellular parasite Toxoplasma. Experts from the Copenhagen University hospital it was found that Toxoplasma penetrated into the human body by 50% increases the risk of developing schizophrenia. In rare cases, toxoplasmosis causes blindness. Especially dangerous feline parasite for children and adults with weakened immune systems.
Another ailment that could be “caught” from cats, felines that develops from getting into the wounds left by the cat’s claws, bacteria Bartonella henselae. Through breaks in the skin infection gets into the lymph nodes next, and then in the blood. The impact of this would be an increase and compaction of the lymph nodes, abscess localization, the formation of papules and ulcers. Patients with a weakened immune system possibly severe course of disease with the manifestations of General intoxication – a strong increase of temperature, General weakness, and headaches.
It is believed that at least once in the life of every cat is a carrier of felinese.