Why stomach hurts?
Stomach pain can be the result of poisoning or overloading of the stomach with food, as well as the symptoms of diseases such as gastritis, pancreatitis or ulcer.
Gastritis and ulcers. Their common feature is that the pain occurs in the stomach after eating. As for gastritis and ulcer affects the mucous membrane of the stomach. In sluchaetsya we are talking about inflammation of the mucous membrane, in the case of ulcers – about the physical defeat, programovanie and bleeding.
How to distinguish an ulcer from gastritis? Gastritis stomach pain can exasperate the person almost around the clock, whereas ulcerative pain often aktiviziruyutsya night. In addition the person with gastritis but the pain often flatulence, heartburn, belching, nausea, tongue coating. The ulcer, but pain, frequent nausea, vomiting, constipation, a feeling of physical weakness.
Ulcer of the duodenum. If abdominal pain occur a few hours after eating, it may indicate a duodenal ulcer, which occurs due to the action of acids on membrane intestine. The pain that occurs in this disease, may give in the chest or back. Can also be belching, bloating, heartburn, poor sleep, weight loss.
Heartburn. Characteristic of heartburn irritation and stomach pain can be caused by a large amount of food or eating acidic and spicy foods, coffee, alcohol. Another cause for the pain — too tight clothing.
Acute pain. Doctors have called several circumstances in which there is a sharp pain:
- If the pain comes on suddenly, maybe it’s a symptom of pancreatitis, cholecystitis or duodenal ulcer;
- Short painful spasms that occur when you inhale or when getting up from a chair, often indicates an inflammatory process;
- Pain in the form of cramps are characteristic for intestinal infections;
- If the pain becomes weaker after several days, it may indicate colitis;
- Pain that stomach like a stone, so that it becomes difficult to straighten up, — probable signal of appendicitis.