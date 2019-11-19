Why the body needs copper, and what foods to look for
Copper is a trace element responsible for energy production and tissue formation. Dietician emer Delaney says how much we need of copper a day, and what foods are good sources of this element.
“Copper is a trace element and a component of various enzymes that catalyze many different reactions in the body, including contribute to the production of erythrocytes, leukocytes, and start the process of release of iron from haemoglobin (the substance which carries oxygen throughout the body). It is mainly absorbed in the upper part of the small intestine and, to a lesser extent, in the stomach.” says emer Delaney.
Properties and metabolism of copper
Most of the copper in the body is in the bones, muscles, liver, kidneys and brain. About 5% of copper is in the bloodstream, of which 95% is associated with protein-carrier ceruloplasmin.
Copper plays a vital role in the body, as is necessary for the formation of connective tissue, erythrocytes and melanin. It also helps to produce energy, to transport the iron to maintain neurological function and prevent oxidative damage.
What foods are good sources of copper?
Copper contains a variety of other foods, both animal and vegetable. For example its a lot of seafood, liver, fish, beans, cocoa powder, whole grain cereals, avocados, almonds, walnuts and sunflower seeds.
How much copper?
The rate for an adult is 1.2 mg. If you follow the principles of rational of a balanced diet, this number is easy to get from daily diet. The excess copper is very rare, but it can occur as a result of contamination of food or water as a result of the large number of additives.