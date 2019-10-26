Why the body needs L-carnitine and where to get it
Substance L-carnitine accelerates the burning of fat in the body, strengthens the immune system and protects against the development of dangerous diseases. Scientists believe an important presence in the diet of meat and dairy products whose substances necessary for the synthesis of L-carnitine.
Our body can produce L-carnitine. This material “conducts” process of turning fat into energy, activation of brain cells, strengthening the immune system. On the influence of L-carnitine stops the activity of Pro-inflammatory proteins, while stimulated production of T-lymphocytes, increases the degree of protection of cells from free radicals.
In various diseases L-carnitine exhibits a preventive and therapeutic effect. For example, scientists found that L-carnitine reduces lipid levels in the blood, increasing the level of useful HDL cholesterol and thus decreasing the likelihood of developing coronary heart disease.
In the case of diabetes L-carnitine counteracts the long-term effects — for example, a common process of blindness (diabetic cataract) and impaired healing of wounds of the extremities. In patients with diabetes this substance boosts sensitivity to insulin.
With a lack of L-carnitine occur muscle weakness, cramps during exercise, lack of energy, difficulty concentrating. Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) and low blood pressure (hypotension) are often associated with chronic L-carnitine deficiency. This can develop disease of muscle tissue that can lead including heart failure.
First and foremost to deficiency of L-carnitine in the body tend people who eat very little meat, and vegetarians and vegans. For comparison: if in the conditions of regular food people eat daily from 100 to 300 milligrams of L-carnitine, the vegetarian — only 15 to 25 percent of this amount.
Scientists explain that although the body and he is able to produce this substance, for such production he needs amino acids lysine and methionine, which are mostly contained in red meat, e.g. beef. In addition, for the synthesis of L-carnitine the body needs to get enough vitamins C, B3, B6 and iron and a source of many of them is meat. In particular, the German society for nutrition recommends that you eat meat in moderation.