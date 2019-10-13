Why the human brain is programmed to laziness
For many years the society encourages people to increase physical activity. In this case, the statistics is disappointing: despite the promotion, the exact opposite, people are becoming less mobile. What is the reason? Experts in neurophysiology from the University of British Columbia in Canada decided to find in the brain “hints” to find an explanation for the so-called “paradox of exercise.”
To participate in the experiment, canadian researchers invited 29 young people aged 19 to 25 years. Volunteers were asked to sit in front of the screen, where scientists demonstrated them in random photos depicting people during physical activity and rest.
On the screen, each participant attended a simulated person had to be moved. First needs to put his picture depicting the activity, while avoiding “lazy” pictures, and then Vice versa. At this time, electrodes attached to the heads of the participants, monitored the brain response.
Scientists have discovered that this task was given the brain of a volunteer with great difficulty. When they are taken out of the simulated person beyond the pictures depicting holidays, their brain is strained and spent for this activity additional resources.
As the author of the experiment Mathieu Brigante, this result suggests that our brains are genetically predisposed to sedentary behavior. He prefers to avoid physical activity and guides the effort to ensure that the body remained in the resting state.
The scientist explains that the failure of any attempts aimed at increasing physical activity, may be due to the result of various processes in the brain that have evolved and strengthened in the course of evolution. After all, saving energy is always of paramount importance for the survival of the human race. This allowed people to more efficiently search for food and shelter, compete for the attention of the opposite sex and to avoid predators.