Why the Porsche logos on the wheels located strange logic there
Every self-respecting company has a certain rules designers and design showrooms, interiors and other details. The entire guidelines are written to comply with the smallest details.
The company Porsche has revealed a graceful and seemingly not obvious how to align the caps with the logo on wheel disks. Even such a small thing plays the Germans have a significant role in the construction of the composition in each showroom and each presentation.
An unwritten rule was accidentally discovered Justin Westbrook from the publication Jalopnik at the presentation of the U.S. the first electric car company Taycan.
Specially for the photo he turned as it seemed out of place cap is mounted on the disk so that it stood up straight and “on the photo was beautiful.” According to him, it was immediately approached by a representative of the company with a natural question: what has he done and why.
It turned out that the randomness of the position of the logo actually has a clear rule. The bottom point of the “shield” Porsche needs to look simultaneously in the direction of one of the mounting nuts and the air valve on the tire. Thus they form a straight line.
It’s so the caps on all Porsche cars in any showroom, in the style Configurator on any of the vehicles, intended for the press.
If you own a Porsche and after mounting noticed that the logo is positioned correctly, you now have a detailed guide on how to return your Porsche in German proper “smooth” appearance.