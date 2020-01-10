Why the Russians seem to be rude in communicating with Americans: a personal experience
When our people come to the United States, even with knowledge of the language they sometimes happen situation, when the Americans can’t understand what the Russians mean. Sometimes even foreigners perceive certain phrases as being rude. The author of the blog “Travel through” on “Yandex.Zen” explains why this happens and how to avoid such situations.
Hereinafter in the first person.
It turns out that Russian is considered unfriendly not only because we are supposedly a little smile, but also because how we speak in English. And we are not talking now about those who are unfamiliar with the language and it looks rough. Actually I study at the faculty of linguistics, have made these errors until I found out about them in the US.
1. What?
In the Russian language, when we do not hear, always asking questions: “What? What?” Therefore, in English we just translate this word. The result is that such a dialogue:
- Wanna go to the cinema?
- What?
Certainly the face of your interlocutor will change his worldview dialogue will sound like this:
- Don’t want to go to a movie?
- What?? What did you say?
The peresprashivaniya with words what means that the other person is negative to you and maybe even fight to climb.
2. Yes, of course
Don’t know about you, but I phrase Yes, of course etched in my memory forever. Remember how we were taught: if you have something to offer, respond to politeness: “Yes, of course”. For example:
- Wanna some tea?
- Yes, of course
Actually this dialogue for an American, it sounds something like this:
- Do you want tea?
- Well, yeah, why not?
Your answer sounds like you are not a sweet girl or a boy, and such a bully that finger in your mouth not Luggage.
3. Imperative
In Russian speech, we often use it: look, open, look and so on. In English you can’t just use the imperative mood. For example, if we want something passed, I can say:
- Pass me that spoon
In the mind of the American it sounds like this:
- Give me that spoon, quickly
Therefore it is better to add as many polite words, for example:
- Pass me that spoon, please
- Could you pass me that spoon?
- Would you be so kind to pass me that spoon?
4. No thanks
Usually this expression is used when we anything refuse. For example:
- Wanna some tea?
- No thanks
Surprisingly, native speakers are more polite in this case will not make even the word “thanks”. The interlocutor would expect you to say the following phrases:
- No, I’m good. Thanks
- Oh, no, that’s fine. Thank you