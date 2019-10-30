Why the skin wrinkles
Our outer shell – the skin – is a reflector of the signs of age. In 25 years, many people have the first small wrinkles.
Wrinkles are a sign that the skin elasticity decreases. Skin protects us from heat, cold, radiation, injury and infection, regulates body temperature and much more. By nature she is well equipped to perform all these tasks. But even a person with good health the skin loses its optimal structure, and the activity of its functions is reduced. Aging without wrinkles impossible.
The skin consists of different layers that perform different functions. Outside is the epidermis – wrinkles are seen on it. The deeper layers – the dermis and subcutaneous tissue.
Beauty and youthfulness depend on the epidermis. The regularity of cell renewal of the epidermis determines our beauty, and in youth it is most intense. The epidermis also consists of different layers. At the top are dead Horny cells of this Horny layer takes over an important barrier function: it protects the body from water loss, the effect of harmful substances and pathogens. The protective function is additionally enhanced due to the work of sweat and sebaceous glands. In the epidermis are also immune cells, water substance, and pigment-cells, which are responsible for the complexion of each individual.
The replenishment of new cells of the epidermis occurs from the lower part of the basal layer, where new skin cells are formed by division. New cells migrate to the skin surface in about two weeks after its formation. At the last stage of transformation — keratinization — cells die off. The whole process of skin renewal, from cell regeneration to rejection, it takes about four weeks.
Dermis and subcutaneous tissue. The dermis consists of interconnected bundles of collagen fibers that provide the skin elasticity and firmness. Between the cells of collagen is hyaluronic acid that supports water-binding capacity of the skin and makes it more fresh and smooth. The dermis also contains blood vessels that supply blood to the epidermis, thereby contributing to the formation of new cells. In addition, the dermis responsible for the production of sweat and sebaceous glands.
Subcutaneous tissue consists mainly of connective tissue and fat cells and serves as protection from the cold and mechanical damage.
In 30 years, the renewal process of the skin subsides. When the formation of new skin cells begins to slow down, the skin may appear the first wrinkles. This slowdown becomes noticeable at the age of 30 years. The process of cell renewal in the epidermis is four weeks starts to take up to 40 days. As new skin cells produced are not as active as before, the skin gradually becomes thinner and absorbs less moisture. Also decreases the production of hyaluronic acid and reduces the amount of collagen fibers, making the skin less elastic. With 40 years in the skin reduces the number of sebaceous glands.
Fewer new skin cells, less fat, less moisture — all of these processes lead to the fact that the skin becomes more dry and brittle, resulting in wrinkles appear. The good news is that skin care may at least partially to compensate for its natural losses and to maintain an attractive, healthy look.