Why there is early graying
October 20, 2019
Scientists did some research and found out why there is early graying. So, the doctors came to the conclusion why this is happening. Thus, in the first place was stress.
It became clear that stress negatively affects the entire body. Also he is the first cause of graying hair. Also the second reason scientists have named the disease of the thyroid gland and pituitary gland. In addition, premature graying can cause a lack of vitamins.
The disadvantage, in turn, can be caused by prolonged intake of contraceptives or predominance in the diet with vegetarian products.