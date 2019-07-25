Why tomatoes record rose
Last year, many vegetables and fruits were sold at very low prices, because the Thrifty Housewives stocked with a large amount of preservation. In the same year, bad weather will not allow you to buy the products buckets, and Ukrainians is time for wholesale buying. Unpleasant all have tomato fans, who can not imagine life without fresh and canned tomatoes. This season, red vegetable is a luxury. So, because of heavy rains in Transcarpathia, this year it should pay about three times more than the year before
According to the expert, in the South of Ukraine over the plums and tomatoes need to give a record of 18 hryvnias for kilogram. The price on the dirt, the tomato has never happened before. In addition to abnormal weather, the historic high cost of tomatoes was influenced by a sharp reduction in the area under cultivation of this product.
The current price — not the limit, and, of course, will decrease. The perfect time for conservation — the first half of August. However, expect last year’s prices is not necessary.