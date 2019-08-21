Why Trump took Greenland, and how much it offered
Prior to the twentieth century expansion of the territory due to the purchase of new land was a common practice for the United States. But the interest of Donald trump to Greenland as a surprise to the current owner of the island — Denmark. Why the US President publicly voiced an exotic idea?
August 19 the President of the United States Donald trump posted in his Twitter account a photo collage, which is in the middle of the houses against the grey of the Greenland landscape of towering skyscraper that says Trump. “I promise not to do this in Greenland,” he accompanied the image comic signed by the American leader.
The tweet was preceded by several days of information leakage and exchange of remarks about the possible transaction for the sale of Greenland.
On 16 August, the newspaper The Wall Street Journal, citing its own sources in the environment trump said that the US President is “interested” in buying Greenland from Denmark, whose submission in the status of an Autonomous territory is the Earth’s largest island. Later Advisor to the head of state Larry Kudlow confirmed this information. The Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen in interview to the newspaper Sermitsiaq in turn, was “absurd” the discussion of the themes and ruled out the possibility of a transaction in Greenland. Foreign Minister of the Autonomous territory was limited to the review that local authorities are open “for business contacts, but not for sale.” Finally, the trump has publicly voiced interest in Greenland “for strategic reasons”, but stated that it was “not the main topic on the agenda.”
According to RBC, the White house discussed the possibility to conclude with Denmark, the deal is that the US would take an annual payment to the authorities of Greenland, Copenhagen-provided subsidies of $600 million a year, and in addition, a lump sum would be paid Denmark a major bonus.
The amount of one-time big payment, they did not name, but noted that it could stimulate the interest of Denmark to the transfer of Greenland to indefinite possession of the United States.
Despite the exotic, at first glance, the nature of the ideas of the President of the United States, such initiatives are well within the scope of the American political tradition. The same Greenland States tried to buy twice: in 1946 the head of state Harry Truman offered Denmark for the island of $100 million, and in 1967, the Kingdom rejected the first request of the US State Department on the deal (then it was also supposed to include neighboring Iceland).
History of the territorial expansion of the United States in General is inseparable from the history of purchases of land by the government. In 1803 France was bought “territory of Louisiana” (not to be confused with the present state of Louisiana, which occupies only a small part of this “territory”) for $15 million. This acquisition, President Thomas Jefferson more than 2 million sq. km virtually doubled the size of the States and opened the possibility of expansion in the valley of the Mississippi and West of it. In 1819 Spain was acquired by Florida. Formally, the territory ceded, as Madrid had neither the strength nor the ability to protect her, but de facto, it bought the American government paid more than $5 million and below at the same time with the deal to settle the other land disputes on the continent with a European country. In 1853, the U.S. paid $10 million to Mexico for 120 000 sq km, the state needs to align the boundaries (now these lands is Arizona the city of Tucson, which is named in honor of a popular car model).
In 1867, America staged one of the most famous territorial transactions — $7.2 million for Alaska received tsarist Russia. In the United States purchase caused controversy: critics sarcastically called a new earth, the benefits of the acquisition which in the 60-ies of the XIX century was not obvious, “Seward’s icebox” — named after the then Secretary of state William Henry Seward (he was the first author of the idea of buying Greenland).
Later the same “business” through the territory of the States joined the Philippines and the virgin Islands. For example, the apparent arbitrariness of the amounts of political transactions: if in the densely populated and strategically important to the balance of forces in the Pacific region of the Philippines in 1898 the United States paid Spain $20 million for a tiny (346 sq miles) of virgin Islands in 1917 Denmark (by the way, the owner of Greenland!) — $25 million.
In the last 100 years of the territorial business activity of the us government came to naught. The world to the beginning of the XX century was already divided, a considerable “free” and undeveloped areas on the planet left, and the fall of the colonial system led to the fact that the purchase and sale of land is regarded as being unacceptable and “absurd”. Trump and his advisers could not guess the reaction of the Danish authorities, however, catapulted into the information field of the topic acquisition of Greenland. Why?
The causes can be as inside-and foreign policy. Provocative statements, causing confusion characteristic of the current American President. It’s his signature style, a way of attracting and maintaining attention, as well as a kind of appeal to the last trump as a major developer. No wonder EA Kudlow, commenting on the interest in Greenland, recalled in an interview with Fox News that his boss is “something understood” in real estate transactions.
Another reason could be the growing rivalry in the Arctic is at stake and access to natural resources and geopolitical interests. This struggle becomes especially actual on the background of formally deny the trump global warming is obvious in the polar regions due to melting ice. Just recently, Iceland was buried the first “victim” of climate change — melted glacier Ocicoll.
The melting of the ice thus potentially facilitates access to mineral deposits on the Northern Islands. Kudlow in the interview really emphasizes the rich bowhead stocks “valuable minerals.”
The interest of the Americans to the Arctic is longstanding — it is enough to recall that the first North pole reached US citizens Robert Peary and/or Frederick cook. In 1958, the world became a sensation swimming to the pole the world’s first nuclear submarine “Nautilus” from the Navy of the United States. However, if you look at the map of the American sector of the Arctic looks modest compared with Russian, canadian, or Danish output in the region of the country is only in the district of Alaska. However, there is North America’s largest oil field Prudhoe Bay, where stretches of the TRANS-Alaska pipeline.
It is highly likely that the high-profile verbal interventions, the leadership of the United States would like first of all to expand their economic presence in Greenland — stake mining rights have not yet extracted minerals on the island. In the future the race for Arctic riches has himself an interest in buying the Danish territory may become a serious tool for trump.