Why vaccine COVID-19 might not work on almost half of the Americans
Obesity has become a national epidemic in the United States for decades. But the coronavirus may have enhanced it a health hazard. Some experts suggest that any new vaccine COVID-19 might not work on the obese people. This writes the Money Talks News.
Times Sheikh, associate Professor Department of nutrition University of North Carolina at chapel hill, made a strong statement about the potential of the vaccine: “Will it work with obesity? Our prediction – no.”
Experts have long known that vaccines used for protection against influenza, hepatitis b, tetanus and rabies is not as effective for people with obesity, like those who have normal weight.
Obesity contributes to the development of cardiovascular diseases and even cancer. Now research in new science, known as immunometabolic show that obesity prevents the immune response of the body.
“A healthy immune system switches inflammation as needed, causing the white blood cells and sending proteins to fight infection. Vaccines use this inflammatory response. But blood tests show that people with obesity and people with related metabolic risk factors such as high blood pressure and high blood sugar levels, constantly live in a state of chronic lung inflammation”, – experts say.
If a vaccine against coronavirus will be ineffective for people with obesity, millions of Americans will be in danger. According to the Centers for control and prevention (CDC), the obesity rate among American adults rose to 42.4% in 2018. In 2000, the figure was 30.5 per cent.
The CDC defines “obese” and “severe obesity” based on body mass index. BMI is a correlation between body mass and height of an individual.
CDC klassificeret adults as obese if their BMI is 30 or more, and suffering from severe obesity if their BMI is 40 or more.
How to protect yourself from coronavirus
Losing weight can be one of the ways to protect yourself from coronavirus. For millions of Americans, this is easier said than done.
If you need more motivation, try a smartphone app such as HealthyWage, which really pays you for the weight loss.
