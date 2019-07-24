Why with age it seems that time flies faster
The time which fixes the dial of our chronometers, and the sense of the passage of time – are completely different things. Actually, physical time sustainable, measurable phenomenon, but the rapidity of its course for one person does not coincide with how he feels. Within the life cycle of this perception varies and depends on many factors, particularly age, and the amount of time allotted to rest.
Scientists have found that the older we get, the faster time runs. After analyzing the relationship between the mechanisms of work of the organs of vision and cognitive processes in the brain, the researchers came to the conclusion that all the matter in how a person processes visual images. Because the older he gets, the more changes occur in the brain and the eyes that affects the processing speed of the information coming from the outside world. In addition, changes and ways of transmitting information. Taken together, all these factors have a decisive influence on the feeling that time is constantly accelerating.
If to describe the process in more detail, this effect is associated with the saccade – a quick, abrupt versioned eye movements occurring simultaneously and in the same direction several times a second. Between saccades the brain processes the visual information. In children, these periods of fixation are short, because they have to get a lot of new images, which children think that time passes slowly. With age, the speed of processing of visual images is slowed down, creating the impression that time flows faster.
The saccade has a huge impact of physical tiredness, because of which there are pauses in eye movements. A tired brain is trying to see and comprehend the image simultaneously, but effectively do the job.
As they get older, one develops a large number of neural connections and transmission of information become more complex and become like the tree. All these processes contribute to the creation of the effect of accelerating time.
Slow down the feeling of too rapid flow of time is possible, if you establish a good night’s sleep and lead a healthy lifestyle.