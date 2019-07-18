Why with age, worsening memory, and how to avoid it?
For the human brain is characterized by such forms of memory as short term and long term. These two types of memory are responsible for maintaining what the person remembers. Differ in the duration of preservation of information: short-term — from several seconds to several minutes, and helps to reproduce the events of what had just happened. Then the event data permanently disappear. Long-term memory stores material that people remember for a long time. That violations of short-term memory and lead to a deterioration in the ability to remember events in a more Mature age.
The most characteristic signs of incipient memory loss are:
— confusion in the words;
— forgetting names of familiar objects and words;
to do familiar tasks begins to take longer;
— you can easily get lost in familiar surroundings.
What contributes to memory loss?
1. Age-related wear and tear of the body;
2. Lack of vitamins of group “b”. In particular, the lack of vitamin “B6”, “B9”, “B12” lead to oxygen starvation of the brain, manifested by irritability, fatigue, decreased ability to concentrate.
3. Hypothyroidism. Especially sensitive people after 60 years, they have more pronounced mood swings, fatigue, tearfulness. Often develop depression and impairment of mental abilities.
4. Alzheimer’s Disease. Formed in the brain ateroskleroticheskie plaques lead to not only impaired memory, and personality change in the future.
Methods to prevent memory loss
First, the physicians are advised to get rid of bad habits and stick to a healthy lifestyle. To rest and avoid stressful situations. Active physical activities will help to provide your brain with sufficient oxygen, and this means that you will be able a longer period of time to feel healthy. It is also necessary to see your doctor regularly for early detection of diseases that can negatively affect your memory