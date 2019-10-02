Why wrinkles appear around the eyes? The most common causes
Wrinkles around the eyes are some of the most common problems associated with aging. Most often, they appear before other signs of aging. The fact is that the skin around the eyes is very thin, from which it quickly loses freshness.
What are the causes of the rapid appearance of wrinkles around the eyes, will be discussed in our material.
Wrinkles around the eyes after 20 years
Goose legs quite peculiar to be formed at an early age. They appear due to the hypertonicity of the circular muscle of the eye. It can be true or false. In the first case we are talking about the structural features of muscles that provoke spasm in certain areas. As a result, the mesh of wrinkles, which has an individual pattern.
About hypertonicity associated with vision impairment. Myopic people is increasing, especially because of work. To discern remote object with a squint, because of what the habit is fixed. In the end, wrinkles around the eyes, and more precisely in the crease that occurs during the contraction of the eye slit.
Affects the skin and the sun. Ultraviolet rays can create a disaster with the skin around the eyes. The first signs of ageing are even young girls.
Wrinkles around the eyes after 30 years
After 30 years irreversible changes in the body. The main reason is the decline in skin tone. Over time, slows down the synthesis of collagen and elastin, the skin becomes thinner, wrinkles are more noticeable. After 30 years in the skin begin to reflect all the sins of youth: unhealthy diet, bad habits, improper care. And after 40 years, the production of female sex hormones is reduced. Because of this, wrinkles around the eyes become more visible.
Medikforum