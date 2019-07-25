Why you need to wear sunglasses, the experts found out
In order to avoid the negative effects of sun rays on our eye doctors strongly recommend to use sunglasses, and here’s why:
1. Eye fatigue
To protect eyes from the bright sun, we have to constantly blink. This leads to the fact that our eyes get tired. Moreover, this behavior can trigger a tension headache. Also, frequent changes of light, when we from a dark room out into bright sunlight and Vice versa, our pupils are forced to shrink, then grow. And it also leads to unnecessary eye strain
2. The decrease in visual acuity
Often the cause the progression of macular degeneration in people at the age of is ultraviolet radiation. Besides protecting our eyes from bright sunlight, we can prevent the development of cataracts.
3. Oncology skin
It is often to the eyelid skin begins his journey with skin cancer in the human body. Sunscreen is good, but if you add sunglasses, get double protection.
4. Prevention of wrinkles
When we squint from the sun, we contribute to the development of wrinkles. Sunglasses will help prevent early appearance of wrinkles.
In order to protect your eyes, buy sunglasses only in specialized stores. Read the label: it should indicate the degree of protection from the sun.
When choosing glasses, look for the additional filter from the sun. Moreover, the difference between points of glass and plastic — no.
Sunglasses should have large and good glass to protect the eyes from all sides.