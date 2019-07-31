Why you should not hold back the tears when the urge to cry
Weep with the good, and to hold back the tears – no. Scientists claim that tears are a signal of an organism about the need to relax.
The journal Emotion published data obtained by researchers from the University of Queensland (Australia) and Tilburg University (the Netherlands). These professionals have studied the effect of crying on the body. As a result, they came to the conclusion that “it’s healthy to cry on a physiological level.”
The authors of the project were carried out the experiment, which was attended by 197 women. During the tests they were shown videos of different in their emotional expressiveness subjects as sad, and neutral. At this time, the scan parameters of the organism of the participants — their heart rate, respiratory rate, and concentration of the stress hormone cortisol in saliva samples.
Scientists have discovered the following. Those women who held back tears when watching a sad video was recorded rapid breathing and heart rate, and saliva cortisol is more concentrated. In other words, though expressionless, their body was in the power of stress that affect the cardiovascular system. In turn, women who had followed my urge to cry and did not hesitate to cry, the indicators were normal.
According to scientists, crying in front of these participants decreased heartbeat, and when the wailing began, it once again intensified, but (unlike the non crying women) is still not exceeded the level recorded before the start of the experiment. They state that tears improve control of the body over emotional arousal and help to avoid the related possible consequences that affect the internal organs and systems.