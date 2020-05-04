Why you still have not received the financial assistance in connection with the coronavirus: 6 possible causes
The Federal government began to pay benefits in connection with the coronavirus individuals and families a few weeks ago, but millions of US residents still haven’t received checks or direct money transfers, writes Fox News.
Here are some possible explanations for why your money still isn’t here:
You don’t meet the requirements
Many people simply do not have the right to this assistance. According to the Law CARES, immigrants, non-residents are not eligible for payments, as well as those individuals who either indicated as dependents. In addition, a bonus payment of $500 per child only applies to children under the age of 17 years. The law also States that payments may be credited against any outstanding charges for the child reported to the Treasury.
Another reason you may not be suitable — you have earned too much. For those whose income is more than $75 000, and in a joint filing of taxes — more than $150,000, and those who are head of household and earned more than $112 000, the payments shrink by $5 for every $100 of income above those levels. This means that the payment will be the smaller, the higher the earnings, while it decreases to zero for persons who earn $99 000 or more and couples who earn $198 000 and more.
Delays due to the tax services
A common reason why payments are delayed is that the applicant used services tax return preparation. These services set up temporary accounts for some customers, which they can obtain a tax refund from the IRS. After receipt of the return service subtracts from the amount of their fees, and then passes the remainder to the taxpayer. Now the banks, which are located in these temporary accounts, get checks from taxpayers in connection with the coronavirus and return them to the IRS.
At IRS there is no correct banking information
In many cases, the IRS may not have updated Bank information of a person if he changed the Bank account before the last filing of taxes. This will affect the ability to obtain a direct translation. In this case, the IRS has implemented on its web site a tool to Get My Payment to help people to update banking information.
You filed a paper tax return
The payments in most cases determined by the income indicated in tax declarations. According to the IRS, now the IRS is unable to process paper documents for COVID-19. The result of those who have already filed a paper Declaration would have to wait until the processing centers will re-open to process the Declaration. The IRS advises to file the return again electronically.
You normally receive paper checks for tax refunds
If you generally prefer to receive your tax refund via check in the mail, and not email direct translation, then most likely, your financial aid will also be sent by paper check, which takes more time.
Incorrect amount
In some cases, people received the payments, but on the wrong amount. For example, the IRS acknowledged that some Americans have not received their requisite payments in the amount of $500 per child. Although they did not explain why it happened in the government say that in these cases it is possible to demand extra money when filing tax return for the year 2020.
bookmark