Wi-Fi is not enough frequency – Ukrainians in the evening left without Internet
Ukrainians risk to remain without home wireless Internet. Because of the ubiquity of Wi-Fi networks in densely populated cities, now there are serious problems with connection stability devices.
According to the Chairman of the Board of the Internet Association of Ukraine (IAU) Alexander Fedenko, in apartment buildings to use “Wi-Fi” is almost impossible, especially in the evenings when people EN masse are connected to home networks.
A global problem
In Ukraine the situation is aggravated by too intensive development of the technology, which is not connected with a serious backlog of our country in terms of introduction of 3G/4G Internet. It so happened that consumption has shifted to mobile devices, cellular infrastructure was not ready. And people have found a convenient alternative to hot-spots (from English hot-spot hot spot). That eventually led to a strong “noise” of radio frequency.
However, problems are experienced not only by the Ukrainian people. Global technology giants has asked the FCC – the American Telecom regulator to allocate Wi-Fi standard new radio frequency, reported The Verge.
Among addressed – Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, HP, Qualcomm, Intel, Broadcom and Marvel. These companies are convinced that quality devices virtual (VR) and augmented reality (AR) will require more radio frequency resources (HRD).
The FCC in October of last year decided to open for unlicensed use in the range of 6 gigahertz (GHz). But this move provoked criticism from both satellite and mobile operators that insist on the auction. After all, to launch the latest mobile 5G standard would need a lot of HRD.
Nine companies mentioned above assured that all will be able to get along in the new spectrum. They offered to produce chips with low power (Very Low Power) that will not create interference to other radios. But will allow you to transfer data at speeds up to 2 Gbps at a distance of about three meters.
Who is to blame and what to do
In our country Wi-Fi can operate in two frequency bands – 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. However, about 80% of all of the devices support more than the “low” range, shared his estimates of Alexander Fedenko.
In addition, many consumers bought and installed in their homes non-certified routers, which create interference. Even if the screen of the smartphone or laptop shows full Wi-Fi coverage, rate, or too low, or even drops to zero.
For a long time not understanding why home – “wifi” works badly, our compatriots immediately start to complain to providers, said the head of the IAU. Which are not responsible for the Wi-Fi.