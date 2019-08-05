Wi-Fi recognized a serious threat to human health
As noted by researchers from the United States of America, the use of devices with Wi-Fi may negatively affect the male reproductive system, and also adversely affect the work of many organs and systems.
Damage to the male seminal cells, according to researchers from the United States, is due to the reduced size of the testicles and lower testosterone levels. On the latter, in turn, affect nearby routers, as well as using wireless network, laptops, smartphones and other gadgets. Also, the scientists observed disturbances in the Central nervous, autonomic and endocrine systems, cell destruction and the occurrence of various disorders of a psychological nature.
Finally, scientists have revealed that prolonged exposure to Wi-Fi causes changes in biochemical composition of blood. Also occurs of the violation and subsequent degradation of the tissues that make up organs. And in the case of the developing child’s body negative effect may be particularly detrimental.
In this regard, the scientists give some tips. As a radical solution would be to go to an isolated place. But such a solution are not suitable for everyone. As to minimize such impact at home, you can either replace all the wireless networks on the transmission of data by cable or, more realistically, to make an access point in that room where we are least likely to, away from the bedrooms.