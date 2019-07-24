Wife Babkina will play in the play a month after childbirth
The wife of the Ukrainian artist Sergey Babkin Snezhana, which months ago gave birth to the artist’s son, went to work, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
On the page in Instagram Snezhana Babkina said that a month after birth, decided to return to the theater.
“A month later, I’m out. Kind of creepy to me! Who saw the performance, he will understand. A lot of plastics. Can you? I will try. Then I’ll tell you how it went”, — told in the social network star.
Also the wife of the musician admitted that the last time was still on the scene at 8 months pregnant. And even a long time could not shake the three bears and quit his job.
“I played last time on 8-m month of pregnancy. Maybe more would play, only to hide a belly behind the coffin did not, and the scene of the “Threesome” too inconvenient “to do”. Left a well-deserved vacation,” wrote Gorky.