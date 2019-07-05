Wife cut off husband dick for refusing to have sex with her
In Uganda, the 46-year-old farmer became a victim of domestic violence. Moses always has refused to engage with his wife sex, and she cut off his penis. The man survived and is currently in the hospital. 35-year-old Beatrice Assen started to run.
This story happened on June 30 Northern Uganda. As the Lambing reporters, his wife is addicted to alcohol. He has long tried to deal with her drinking, but it was useless. When Beatrice once again came home drunk, Moses said that won’t have sex with her as long as she does not stop drinking.
“I was hoping that it’s going to work. June 30, the whole day I was on the hunt. Came back tired. Wife was not at home. I had dinner and went to bed. Woke up from a terrible pain. My feet were covered with blood…” — says Lambing.
His cries, ran to the villagers. Bleeding Moses was taken to the city. There he first took the testimony of the police. After this unfortunate placed in the main hospital Apaka.
The headman of the village confirmed the story Lambing. He added that Beatrice is not the first time stabbed her husband in serious injury. “Last year, Moses quarreled with his wife because of her drinking, she got into a fight and broke his collarbone. She escaped, but then returned,” — said the mayor. He also admitted that the main problem of the village — drinking. Women drink less than men, said the steward.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter