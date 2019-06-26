Wife found in a closet of a sleeping bear
In the us state of Montana black bear climbed into the house of a married couple. The animal managed to lock in a cupboard, closet.
The bear began to make noise and throw things. A couple called police, reports dailymail.co.uk.
When the militiamen arrived and opened the room, the animal has climbed on a shelf and fell asleep. Doors opened in the hope that the bear will Wake up and run away from home.
“He slowly stretched, yawned, and without surprise looked at the door,” commented the reaction of the bear in the office of the Sheriff of the County of Missoula.
To resolve the situation caused the Department of fisheries and wildlife. They calmed the animal and helped to transport into the woods.
Residents of Montana often face the bears that come into human settlements. Most of them live in the territory of Montana.