Wife gave Justin Bieber a hard ultimatum
Although Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin married less than a year, their relationship is difficult to call idyllic. A few days ago, as told by one of the friends of the singer, in their family another scandal erupted: Hayley’s found in the phone Justin’s conversation with his ex — girlfriend Selena Gomez and her new photos in swimsuit. The wife of the singer, which by nature are jealous and pitched a real fit. And then warned Bieber that if she ever again catches him in contact with Gomez, their marriage might come to an end.
Haley is not the first time finds his phone’s text messages to the singer. And although Justin and last time gave my word not to write Selene, he is unlikely to be able to keep it. After all, as the singer confessed some time ago, he still loves and will always love Gomez. Worse than what Bieber said in a moment of despair to one of his friends, his marriage, all is not as he expected. And what’s more, Justin was already beginning to regret ever marry Haley. Now he begins to understand that those who tried to dissuade him from the hasty marriage with Baldwin was right…
However, it would be possible to guess without revelation Bieber. Although Justin and Hailey from time to time demonstrate to the public their supposedly gentle and sincere attitude, the Bieber makes us doubt. Because in the 8 months that they were married, Justin was sharply aggravated his depression. And although it was even appealed to the doctors and get some meds, stable equilibrium he still was not achieved.