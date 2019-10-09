Wife Komarova visited the fashion Week in Paris
21-year-old TV presenter, model and “Miss Ukraine 2016” Alexander Kucherenko this summer became the wife of the popular Ukrainian TV presenter Dmitry Komarov, who was surprised and pleased at his and his fans. Now the girl is working on TV and regularly indulges subscribers interesting and bright shots on his page in Instagram.
The other day the girl visited Paris, where he visited shows in the fashion Week. But at the same time itself has demonstrated an elegant look with a touch of French chic. Alexander shared a spectacular photo, which she sealed on the river in a stylish outfit.
Girl posing in front of the Eiffel tower in a slinky black dress and Flirty beret. The onions complement the beautiful makeup and red lipstick, and a mysterious smile on his lips Kucherenko.
“Bonjour”, — signed photo of the pretty woman, which translated from French means “Hello”.
Subscribers were delighted from the elegance of Sasha, noting that she is incredibly beautiful.
- Incredible
- You’re just super ! Super! Super!!!
- Yak Garni
- Paris from ukraïnskoï krasun becoming garnsey!!!
- Charming
- Wow You look beautiful
- Flawless
- Just Beautiful with a beautiful figure
- Duzhe garmonijnih)
- super beautiful