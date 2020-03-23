Wife Malinowski told about the new rules of accommodation in Bergamo to the quarantine conditions
March 23, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Ruslan and Roxanne Malinovskii
Spouse midfielder “Atalanta” Ruslan Malinovsky – Roxanne spoke about what is happening in Bergamo, the centre of the pandemic coronavirus in Italy.
“We have a new tightening of quarantine tomorrow! Can’t leave the house, parks and squares are closed, the supermarket can go only one member of the family!
At the supermarket, measure the temperature and control all the police. Walking without reason, a fine of 5,000 Euro,” wrote Roksana in the social network Instagram.
Recall from pandemic coronavirus died 4 Bergamo Atalanta.