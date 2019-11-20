Wife Monatik changed the name
Ukrainian producere Irina Demicheva changed the name in his Instagram.
Now Monatik — one of the most successful Ukrainian artists, and once Dima Monatic was a dancer, self-taught, who really wanted to be creative and so the dream went on the show “tantsyuyut VSI”. In a hundred he was and went to Yalta with the other participants, but to live bi-boy walk failed. After departure from the dance talent show Dima decided to try his luck in the singing and went to the casting of the first season of the “X-Factor”. Monatic overcame all stages of the contest and managed to advance to the live shows, but not as a solo artist and in a Duo with another member Ivan Safarov. Win guys failed, but thanks to this show about Monetique learned not only as a dancer but as a musician.
All the time while Monatik moved to his glory, in this way he helped his wife Irina Demicheva. In marriage they had two children Plato, and Daniel. Their sons Irina and Dima kept from the public eye. Despite the fact that sometimes the social networks of the artist and his wife can see the pictures kids, Plato, and Daniel always stand with his back to the camera, the audience couldn’t see the faces of the boys. By the way, about the personal life of Monatik in General, very little is known. In his interview, the actor never talked about how their wife life or why they’re fighting.
Recently Irina Demicheva, which is instagram and has more than 30 thousand followers, changed the name of his account. It used to be called “irina_demicheva” and now — “irinamonatik”.