Wife MONATIK’and posed in a swimsuit on Miami beach
Ukrainian artist Dmitry Montik, better known as MONATIK now together with his wife Irina and their creative team, traveling around the United States, combining work and leisure. He tries not to advertise his personal life, however, sometimes still shares cute pictures online. So, the singer showed a colorful picture of his wife from “the happiest place on Earth” — Disneyland. And now they Nakhodka in Miami, and Irina did not miss the chance to relax on the beach by the ocean.
On his page on Instagram, which, by the way, she recently changed her maiden name Demicheva on Monatic, the girl shared atmospheric photo. She poses on the white sand in separate a black bathing suit with high waist, showing slim figure. The artist’s wife ran his hand through hair and looks thoughtfully into the distance. It turned out incredibly bright and beautiful!
“Miami, to the next meetings”, — signed photo of Irina.
In the comments netizens immediately began to shower her with compliments, admiring her figure and beauty.
- Out of this world!!!!
- Very BEAUTIFUL shot!
- Ericaaa, fire the little mermaid
- Krasavica
- What a beauty there
- Wah what a hot girl, you all melting temperature grows grows grows
- Very beautiful
- incredible
- Beauty
- Chic
- Aphrodite!!