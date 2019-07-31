Wife MONATIK’and proud of the achievements of his talented wife
Dmitry Montik (MONATIK) and his wife Irina Demicheva is one of the strongest pairs of domestic show-business. The singer always speaks tenderly of his beloved second half, which is also its Director, and does not cease to confess her love, as openly says in his interviews.
The artist is not much privacy and is committed to the principle that happiness loves silence. Dmitry and Irina love to travel together and take two sons to show them the diversity of huge and amazing world. And when Dmitry goes on tour, his wife supports him, even at a distance and always proud of the success. So, in stories Instagram Irina shared her reaction to the singer’s performance at the festival “black sea games” in Skadovsk.
The wife of musician filmed a few bright fragments of his rooms on the stage (and was broadcast in real time) and commented on them.
“Perfect! Proud! Love,” — she signed one of the videos. “Looking good!” — shared Irina’s opinion about the number of a husband for the song “Wet girl”.
“The highest level! The best of the best!” — left rave reviews for the performance of Dmitry, his wife. She also spoke about the reaction of the sons to the numbers of the Pope: “Mom, Dad is cool!”