Wife MONATIK’and was fascinated by the network touching photo with son
Irina Demicheva showed footage of a touching family idyll
Dmitry Montik (MONATIK) with his wife and part of his Director Irina Demicheva and the two boys went after hectic touring days on vacation in the Sunny and friendly Turkey. Star family stayed in one of the fashionable resorts of Antalya. Here Irina has celebrated his birthday (August 10). Wife, the singer showed a lot of adorable Instagram photo and video with her husband and children, although she spoils subscribers not often.
New photo on the page of the wife of the artist brought fans into rapture. In the picture of Irina holding hands synove. She poses against the sea and the beach lightweight gauze dress-robe with eloquent embroidery on the back: “Love you and the sea”. That is the signature she left under the spiritual frame.
Photo touched followers Irina to the core – they immediately appreciated the sincere and admired prevailing in this domestic idyll.
Under the post comment even Dasha Astafieva — she was confined to hearts.
