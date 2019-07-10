Wife of Arthur Pirozhkov showed perfect body in a bikini (photo)
Wife born in Donetsk, 44-year-old showman, comedian and singer Alexander Revva Angelica posted on his Instagram a striking photo in swimsuit during a family vacation.
In this step, Angelica surprised many subscribers: these pictures of the band women is rare.
“Looking for angles, backgrounds. I wanted to make you happy crazy landscapes, but in the end — honest photo hastily fell on the soul. And why I don’t want the soul needs, and landscapes? Catch the reflection in the mirror”, — signed photo in asymmetric swimsuit Alexander’s wife, acting on stage under the pseudonym Arthur Pies.
Followers of Angelica in the side of the left: “a Beautiful soul, a beautiful body, that body is a sin not to show”, “the Best angle”, — commented on the fans.
Users have also noticed that in the same (only black) outfit Norma Kamali three years ago it was possible to see Kourtney Kardashian — it seems a long-running trend, the actual among the famous beauties.
Now Angelica, along with her husband and two daughters — 11-year-old Alice and 6-year-old Amelie resting in Spain. The family flew to Barcelona after the couple celebrated the 15-anniversary of Dating.
“It was Love at first sight, and today she is 15 years old, “he congratulated his wife on Instagram Alexander.
Married “Mr. and Mrs.” Revva for 12 years, Alexander and Angelica have formalized their relationship in 2007, when she was already pregnant. After a few months on the was born their first daughter Alice, and in 2013-m — Amelie.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Andrew Bogdan, head of the office Vladimir Zelensky, celebrated the Day of Constitution of Ukraine on the Russian concert artist Arthur Pirozhkov (Alexander Revva). Opinion social networks are divided: some are indignant due to the fact that these concerts are basically permitted. Others have noted that Bogdan was not the only spectator — Russian artists still gather crowds of fans in Kiev.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter