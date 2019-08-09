Wife of Burak first showed photo after childbirth

| August 9, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Fahriye Evcen steeped in caring for the newborn baby.

Жена Бурака Озчивита впервые показала фото после родов

April 15 this year, the Turkish actor Burak ozcivit played for the first time became a father: his Superga Fahriye Evcen gave birth to her beloved son, whom they named Karan. However, other details about the successor of new parents do not disclose. Moreover, actors do not share a baby photo, and rarely publish personal photos. Still not in vain for Burak and Fahriye has earned the reputation as one of the most secretive couples in the Turkish show business.

However, sometimes stars still delight fans with new images. Thus, recently, Evcen vivre for a long time published in its Instagram new selfie. The scene the actress was accompanied by short hashtag: “mom’s Life”. Well, apparently, now Fahriye steeped in worry about a young son, so time is on social networks from celebrities is absolutely not enough.

Жена Бурака Озчивита впервые показала фото после родов

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.