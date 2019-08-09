Wife of Burak first showed photo after childbirth
Fahriye Evcen steeped in caring for the newborn baby.
April 15 this year, the Turkish actor Burak ozcivit played for the first time became a father: his Superga Fahriye Evcen gave birth to her beloved son, whom they named Karan. However, other details about the successor of new parents do not disclose. Moreover, actors do not share a baby photo, and rarely publish personal photos. Still not in vain for Burak and Fahriye has earned the reputation as one of the most secretive couples in the Turkish show business.
However, sometimes stars still delight fans with new images. Thus, recently, Evcen vivre for a long time published in its Instagram new selfie. The scene the actress was accompanied by short hashtag: “mom’s Life”. Well, apparently, now Fahriye steeped in worry about a young son, so time is on social networks from celebrities is absolutely not enough.