Wife of Dutch football player ran from the stadium during the match of her husband in Iran (photo)
The wife of the Dutch midfielder from Iranian “Gol Gohar speaks to Syrian” Kevin Jansen ran from the stands during a match of the national championship, according to the Rambler.
The incident happened in the meeting of the 2nd round of the Iranian championship, in which “Gol Gohar speaks to Syrian” took “Saipem” (0:0).
It is noted that the player’s wife came to the stadium to watch a game with your husband and support him, but at halftime the steward asked her to leave the territory of the arena, citing local customs.
In particular, he emphasized that in Iran women are forbidden to go to the stadiums and various sporting events.
After leaving the podium, the wife of Jansen was watching the game from the box office, which is located near the arena.
Add that Jansen moved to Iranian club this summer from Dutch of “Cambourg” on a free agent.