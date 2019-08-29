Wife of Dwayne Johnson shared a touching backstage photo from the wedding
Just a few weeks Dwayne Johnson had to imagine a successful spin-off of “fast and Furious” to become the highest-paid and most influential actor of the year, and to legalize the relationship with longtime sweetheart Lauren Hashian. At the moment, the couple enjoys a honeymoon in Hawaii, do not forget about social networks: Dwayne shared with fans memories and Lauren over wedding photos.
In Instagram, Johnson posted a photo on which dines in the company of newly-married couples. He lamented that the days when he could safely eat, drink and enjoy good company in public passed, and thanked the restaurant staff for the time, closed the institution, giving Lauren the opportunity to be alone.
Asian also did not abandon the social networks on their honeymoon and shared with subscribers a series of touching pictures from the wedding. On some of her daughter Jasmine and TIA scatter rose petals on them with other actor, mother and dancing and support children in this important day for them.
Recall, the lovers were married on August 18, what Johnson himself said to the fans. A 12 year relationship with Lauren, the actor was twice a father, and also brings 18-year-old Simon from a previous marriage. In a recent interview with the star of the movie “Hobbes and the Show” said that for him there is no greater joy than being a father of three girls:
All men say, “Oh yeah, I’m going to raise my son!”, but when you have some daughters, this is the greatest blessing. It drains, but it’s amazing.