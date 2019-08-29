Wife of Eugene Mishka tried transparent outfit
Kseniya Koshevaya, wife of actor Studio “Quarter-95” Eugene Kosh, loves to surprise fans with their publications in Instagram.
Last week, she decided to share the picture that was appreciated by the followers, according to the Chronicle.info with reference on the Facts.
For the photo shoot the woman did light makeup and put on a jumpsuit a delicate lilac hue.
“Another favorite jumpsuit,” said Ksenia.
Previously, she has also posted pictures in a beautiful dress, it fit perfectly.
This time users again has not left the woman without praise.
“Beautiful!”, “Ah, what woman, what woman, Is Divinely beautiful!” “Just super, very beautiful, but my Wife liked it too”, “Eugene lucky”, “Now it’s my favorite jumpsuit”, “How lucky your husband with such a treasure like you,” they write.
Some fans became divided in their assessment of the charms of Xenia that even began to make her indecent proposals.