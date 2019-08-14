Wife of Eugene Mishka was surprised by the outfit in the style of the 18th century

As it became known, Kseniya Koshevaya pleased fans with a new photo. She published it on his page Instagram. On it she poses in dress, in style of 18-19 centuries. However, she languidly threw back his head back and looks into the distance.

In her hands she holds a palm branch. To such an unusual photo Ksenya left a comment: “Just a mood…,” wrote the celebrity.

Many users reacted positively to this photo and expressed his opinion that the wife of Eugene Mishka looks just fine. Many liked the choice of such an unusual style.

