Wife of ex-MP Leshchenko “hit” on Pritula and ran into a tough response
The national selection for “Eurovision-2020” has just launched, and all around him is a scandal. More precisely, around the leading Sergey Prytula. The wife of former people’s Deputy Serhiy Leshchenko, DJ Anastasia topil’s’ke suddenly recalled Sergei, his pointed questions at last year’s selection. In particular, “Whose Crimea?” addressed to the Duo ANNA-MARIA. The sisters then refused to answer this question, burst into tears on stage, and disgraced in an interview with Roman Skrypin.
Topil’s’ke called it a provocation intended for the “pseudo-patriots”, and Pritula — “media m*a duck”. And Anastasia did not disdain profanity.
The answer of Sergei was not long in coming. In response, he recalled topil’s’ke the scandal with the apartment, advised not to worry for the fate of the Duo, who spoke this summer at the “New wave” in Sochi, and called the opponent “cheap showbiznesu collaborationists”.
Perched between the topil’s’ke and had a heated argument in the comments, with mutual recriminations and accusations, use of the Mat. The publication is available only to the friends of Anastasia.
Recall, touring in Russia, the singer MARUV because of the scandal at the National selection refused to go to the competition in Israel. The singer said that the terms of the contract with the national broadcaster isn’t working for her, and she doesn’t want to be a bat in the political field.
