Wife of Michael Schumacher has given a rare interview with promising prospects
December 25, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Michael and Corinna Schumacher
The wife of 7-time champion Formula 1 Michael Schumacher – Corinne turned to the fans on the eve of the sixth anniversary of the tragic incident legend f-1.
Recall, 29 December 2013, Schumacher, riding on mountain skiing, in the fall received a severe head injury. About the state of his health there is no reliable information because the family prefers to keep it a secret.
“Great deeds start with small steps. Small parts can form a picture.
Together we became stronger. Thus the United efforts of our movement in support of Michael facilitate priorotise other”, – quotes the words of the wife of racer Fox Sports Australia.