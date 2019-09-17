Wife Peskov, Tatiana Navka spoke about the collapse of her husband’s career seriously ill Zavorotnyuk
Skater Peter Chernyshev has canceled all performances and tours because of the serious illness of his wife — Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which discovered a malignant brain tumor. As a result, now the athlete is engaged exclusively in the care of the comatose wife and infant daughter, born last October, writes eg.ru.
Fans Chernysheva, of course, worried not only for his personal life but for work. Especially considering the rumors that skater’s career came to an end, and in the ice show “Ruslan and Lyudmila” athlete will replace another actor.
Due to the fact that Peter himself never makes any comments, this made the Olympic champion Tatiana Navka, with whom he performs. Skater all conjectures about the gloomy future husband Zavorotnyuk strongly denied.
The athlete claims that her partner, “of course, rides and performs at all the autumn shows.” And it is extremely outraged that someone can doubt and to designate the place of the other figure skater Chernysheva (called, in particular, the name of Alexei Rogonov).
The newspaper reminds that another famous figure skater Alexei Yagudin said earlier on television, in private conversation, the Pastor indirectly confirmed that the car crash is a serious problem. “Pray,” she replied to the question colleagues about the state of health of the actress.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the husband of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk visited her in the hospital.
