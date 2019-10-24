WikiLeaks has published documents questioning the conclusions of the OPCW on the chemical attack in the Syrian Duma (PHOTO)

Investigation by the Organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons (OPCW) the incident with the possible use of chemical weapons in the Syrian town of Duma on 7 April 2018 was carried out using unacceptable methods of work designed to fit the findings under the specific version. This is stated in the conclusion of the special independent Commission, which earlier held a meeting with one of the members of the investigative team of the OPCW. The conclusions of the experts published Wednesday on WikiLeaks.

“Based on the expanded presentation of the informant, which included emails, text messages and hidden preliminary reports, we unanimously Express our concern unacceptable methods of work used in the investigation of the incident, – said the experts. – The evidence has convinced us that key information about the chemical tests, Toxicological consultation, ballistic research and interviews with witnesses was hidden, apparently, to support predetermined conclusions.”

In addition, the experts have learnt about the “alarming attempts to remove some inspectors from the investigation and to thwart their attempts to Express legitimate concerns, to draw attention to departures from the rules or even to Express a different opinion or evaluation,” that is, in essence, to exercise their rights under the Convention on the prohibition of chemical weapons and aimed at ensuring the independence and credibility of the reports of the organization.

“Convincing evidence of improper actions in the investigation of the OPCW on the incident with the possible use of chemical weapons in the Duma have confirmed the suspicions that I had before, – said a member of the independent Commission, Brazilian diplomat Jose Bustani, who was the first Director General of the OPCW from 1997 to 2002. – What was reported in the international press, did not make sense. Even the official reports on the results of the investigation seemed at best contradictory. Now the picture is clearer, but it raises serious concerns”.

Given these findings, experts have called on the OPCW to “allow all inspectors who participated in the investigation of the incident in the Duma to report on their excellent observations on the appropriate forum of the States parties to the Convention on the prohibition of chemical weapons”. To do this they need to “without fear of retaliatory measures or even censorship”, reports TASS.

In addition, an independent Commission expects that the “re-investigation of the incident in the Duma with the aim of finding out what has really happened”. This, according to experts, “should help restore confidence to the OPCW” and its “commitment to openness, impartiality and independence”.

A special independent Commission was created by the Courage Fund, established in 2013 on the initiative of WikiLeaks. Its membership included experts in the field of disarmament, international law, journalism, military operations, medicine and exploration. Meeting with the informant took place on 15 October in Brussels.

Reports of use of chemical weapons in the Syrian Duma on 7 April 2018 issued a number of non-governmental organizations, including White helmets. Representatives of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the warring parties held on 9 April, the survey of the Duma, but did not find traces of the use of chemical weapons.

14 April 2018, the US, UK and France without the sanction of the UN Security Council struck targets in Syria. Bombardment research center in Damascus, the headquarters of the Republican guard base air defense, some military airfields, army depots. According to the defence Ministry of Russia, of the 103 cruise missiles, released in the night of April 14 on Syria air defence of this country managed to shoot down 71. Washington, London and Paris declared that the strikes are a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in the city Duma.

The OPCW report of more than 100 pages, was circulated on 1 March among States members of the organization and handed over to the UN Security Council. It is noted that in the Duma took place the use of a toxic chemical containing chlorine, as a weapon. The document States that the cylinders of chemicals found at the scene of the incident, were dropped from the air.

However, in may the Internet was posted the new document, which bears the name of the OPCW Ian Henderson. It argues that with high probability both cylinders were placed [at the scene] by hand, not dropped from the air. These findings speak in favor of the version of Russia and Syria about the staged nature of the incident, was not included in the final report of the international organization.

Meanwhile, Russia is also caught in fraud, done with intent to give more weight to their version of the events in the Duma. So, Russian TV channels used footage from the film to illustrate that the chemical attack was “staged”.