WikiLeaks will focus on the fight against the extradition of Assange to the US (PHOTO)

The decision of the Swedish prosecutors to close the preliminary investigation against the founder of WikiLeaks Julian Assange will allow his lawyers to focus on the fight against his extradition to the United States. This was announced on Tuesday on Twitter editor in chief of Wikileaks, an Icelandic journalist Kristinn Hrafnsson. His comment leads TASS.

“Now let’s focus on the threat, which Assange warned for years – [the threat of] aggressive prosecution by the United States and the threat that it poses to the first amendment (to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech. – Approx. TASS), “wrote Hrafnsson.

On Tuesday, Swedish Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson announced the decision to discontinue the preliminary investigation against Assange. She called the evidence base in this case is “insufficient and not in compliance with requirements imposed by the Supreme court to prove the guilt of the suspect”.

Assange in 2006, he founded WikiLeaks, which publishes secret information about the activities of a number of governments, including the United States. Fearing extradition to the United States from Sweden, where two women have accused him of sexual harassment and rape, he was asked in 2012, asylum in the Embassy of Ecuador in London and was there continuously for almost seven years. In April Ecuador and denied him further asylum, after which Assange was arrested by the police for failing to appear in a London court on a warrant from 2012, and also on the basis of an extradition request, sent by Washington to the British authorities in 2018.

A London court on may 1 Assange sentenced to 50 weeks imprisonment for breach of bail. There is also the consideration of a request to extradite him to the USA where, according to the American Ministry of justice filed charges, the WikiLeaks founder faces up to 175 years in prison for hacking. Sweden in a British court to request extradition of Assange since his arrest, was not addressed.