Wild boars destroyed the stash of cocaine buried in the woods
In the thick forest of the Italian province of Tuscany wild boars dug up and destroyed a cache of cocaine on 22 thousand dollars. This was reported by the police, the newspaper writes Newsweek.
About the incident the cops learned from the criminals by tapping into their phones: the group discussed the loss. Wild boars dug out of the ground packages of cocaine and began scattering their contents through the forest.
The team, consisting of three Albanians and one Italian, were arrested. Two of them were poisoned in jail, two are under house arrest. What happened to the boars is unknown.
More than drug-addicted wild boar to crops. In early November, hundreds of Italian farmers staged a protest, demanding the government to “calm down” even-toed ungulates. “They can move freely as you wish. Boars don’t go to offices or factories, so they suffer from only farmers,” said one of the protesters.