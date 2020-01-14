Wilder and fury held a duel of looks, arranging verbal sparring (video)
Deontay Wilder (left) and Tyson fury
WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO’s) and Tyson fury (29-0-1, 20 KO’s) held the first battle of views before their rematch.
The boxers held a press conference, and after the traditional battle of the views, which organized also the traditional for such cases a verbal argument.
When this is happening looked quite peacefully and boxers not crossed the line of permissible conduct.
The fight is scheduled for February 22 in Las Vegas.
We will remind that the first duel of the American and the British, which took place in December 2018, ended in a draw.