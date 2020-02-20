Wilder and fury to fight warmed up in a duel views by staging staged crush (video)
World champion in superheavy weight under version WBC Deontay Wilder and former world champion Tyson fury in the night of February 23, will spend in Las Vegas rematch.
Before the match, was held the traditional press conference of boxers and a duel of looks, which almost ended the “fight.”
Began with a verbal altercation, after which the Americans decided to speed up the event, pushing slightly fury. In response received a boost with the same force.
To prevent the “brawl” on stage I had to leave the team members.