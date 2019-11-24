Wilder brutal Ko defended the title of champion in the heavyweight division (video)
Deontay Wilder
In Las Vegas the rematch between world champion in a super heavyweight under version WBC DevTeam Wilder and Cuban Luis Ortiz.
The fight ended in round 7 of the most powerful single hit of a champion, suddenly “put out the light” for the applicant.
It is worth noting that in the first half of the fight Ortiz had the initiative. From Wilder, the audience saw a minimum of action.
Apparently, this situation was one of the plans of champion to a duel – to lull the enemy, to force Ortiz to believe that he controls the course of the match.
And when Deontay was convinced that the candidate believed in the champion situation insecure control – has dealt a crushing blow in a subtle gap in the defense of Cuban, placing Louis on the floor.
This shot Wilder put his savings over the 7 rounds of energy.
Note that up to 7-th rounds all judges gave a victory to the Cuban, who was leading on points with a very good result – 59:55, 59:55, 58:56.
Add that 34-year-old American is already the 10th time in a row defended the title of world champion.
Full video of fight Wilder – Ortiz: