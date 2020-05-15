Wilder can get 10 million dollars, refusing a rematch with fury
Deontay Wilder
The former world champion in superheavy weight under version WBC American Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KO’s) can earn 10 million dollars abandoning the trilogy spelled out in the contract the right to a rematch with the Briton Tyson fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs). It is reported by The Athletic.
The failure of the “Bronze bomber” from his fight with fury is one of the two necessary conditions for the organization of the match fury with compatriot Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KO’s) for the title of absolute world champion in hawaiite.
The second condition is the same refusal mandatory Challenger for the IBF line of the Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KO’s) from his fight with Joshua.
We will remind that the championship fight between Joshua and the Bullet can pass in the ancient Roman amphitheatre.