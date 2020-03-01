Wilder officially activated the clause on a rematch with fury (video)
Ex-world champion in superheavy weight under version WBC Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) officially activated the rematch clause with the Briton Tyson fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs).
Such information on Twitter Ringside Reporter announced Bob Arum – one of the co-promoters fury.
The third fight with Wilder fury will take place in the second half of July in Las Vegas. The official date of the battle will be known in a few weeks.
Recall that the rematch between fury Wilder ended with a British victory in the seventh round a technical knockout.
After his defeat by fury American appealed to fans with a pathetic video on their pages in social networks.
“Greet your people, your “Bronze army” (the nickname of the Wilder The Bronze Bomber “Bronze Bomber” – approx. LB.ua). All I want to say that I am here, your king is in place. I’m not going anywhere, the war has just begun.
I will rise, like a Phoenix, I’ll return your title. I am strong and never give up. See you in a few months,” said Wilder.
