Wilder – Ortiz: duel of views before the championship fight (photo, video)
November 21, 2019 | Uncategorized | No Comments|
In Las Vegas (Nevada, USA) in full swing preparations for the fight is a rematch between the owner of champion belt WBC heavyweight champion American DevTeam Wilder (41 victory, 40 of them by Ko, 1 draw) and a contender for the title with Cuban Luis Ortiz (31 wins, 26 of them by Ko, 1 defeat).
“FACTS” WILL HOLD AN ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP SUPERBOY HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION
In the framework of the regular events was the duel of the views of the boxers. Deontay was wearing denim pants and jacket, and his opponent in the white tracksuit.
Recall that the battle of the Wilder — Ortiz will take place in the night from 23 to 24 November in the ring of the legendary MGM Grand Arena.
.
