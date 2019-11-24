Wilder – Ortiz: judges notes at the time of stopping the fight (photo)
American Deontay Wilder (42 wins, 41 of them by knockout, 1 draw) successfully conducted the protection championship belt by the WBC heavyweight champion, winning by knockout in the 7th round of the Cuban Luis Ortiz (31 wins, 26 of them by knockout, 2 losses).
Despite the fact that Ortiz is 40 years old, Cuban has demonstrated excellent physical shape. Activity Louis sometimes put before the American unsolvable problems, and the strongest punches were to the head and body of a champion.
No wonder that, according to judges ‘ notes at the time of the stoppage in the seventh round, the referee favored Cuban boxer— 59:55, 59:55, 58:56. But, as often happens in hawaiite, all decided by one shot…
ONLINE STREAM OF THE FIGHT
VIDEO KNOCKOUT
FULL VIDEO OF FIGHT
Now next in line at Wilder — another rematch, against Brit Tyson fury, in opposition to which in December 2018 winner could not be determined.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter